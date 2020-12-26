No space for forced conversions and marriages in Islam, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said consultation is being made with leading Ulema to ensure legislation on the issues of forced conversions and marriages.

“Efforts are being made to end forced conversions and marriages. Propaganda, which was being carried out by Indian lobbies on the issue of religious freedom violation in Pakistan has been exposed as minorities living in Pakistan have more rights as compared to those living in India and other parts of the world,” he said while talking to a delegation headed by Chairman National Minorities Commission Dr Cheelaram.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan used to take personal interests to address issues of the minorities. He said faith in the prophets of Allah including Hazrat Esa (AS) is basic part of our faith in Islam. He said the entire nation shared the celebrations of Christian community regarding

Christmas.

“It is the responsibility of Muslims and government of Pakistan to take care of the rights of all the minorities living in the country,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi also announced that joint sitting of the leadership of different religions and schools of thought will be held in Islamabad during second week of January 2021. Tahir Ashrafi said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) categorically defined rights for women as daughter, sister, wife and mother. “Honour and respect that Islam guarantees for women is exemplary. Daughters of minorities living in Pakistan are as respected and honoured as other daughters of the nation and it is responsibility of the Muslims and the government to ensure protection of their respective rights and honour,” he said.

The special assistant said religious leadership agrees in Pakistan that rights for minorities as defined in the Constitution should be protected at respective level. “Action should be taken against elements who take law into their own hands,” he said.