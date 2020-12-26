1,600 kanal land in Malpur retrieved from mafia

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration jointly conducted an operation against encroachments in Malpur and retrieved 1,600 kanal forest land from the mafia.

Land mafia had been occupying the government’s land at various places in the city for a long. CDA has been conducting operations against land mafia in past too, but every time it happened that the mafia successfully wrested control of the retrieved land back.

This time, the authority conducted operation upon the special directions of CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director General Enforcement. Other officials of the department and workers of CDA were also present on the occasion.

Heavy machinery of the department of MPO along with the department’s manpower was used in the operation against the land mafia. CDA’s team faced resistance from the land mafia during the operation. Cases have been registered against the land mafia.