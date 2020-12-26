close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
December 26, 2020

‘Dr Aslam always helped sweet home kids’

Islamabad : Pakistan Sweet Home Chief Zamurd Khan has expressed condolences over the death of former chairman Allied Hospital Dr. Muhammad Aslam and said that Pakistan Sweet Home has lost a kind person. Dr. Muhammad Aslam has always maintained a sympathetic and loving relationship with the boys and girls of Pakistan Sweet Home. Pakistan Sweet Home will always remember his services and pray for his forgiveness, says a press release.

