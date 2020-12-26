close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 26, 2020

Quaid-e-Azam Day Sepaktakraw Championship tomorrow

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 26, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Sepaktakraw Association (SSA) is organising Quaid-e-Azam Day Sepaktakraw Championship on December 27 at North Karachi Gymkhana.

SSA is organising the event in collaboration with Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation and Sindh Olympic Association.

Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr Muhammad Arif Hafeez said that SSA would host the event in a befitting manner following all Covid-19 SOPs.

Latest News

More From Sports