Quaid-e-Azam Day Sepaktakraw Championship tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh Sepaktakraw Association (SSA) is organising Quaid-e-Azam Day Sepaktakraw Championship on December 27 at North Karachi Gymkhana.

SSA is organising the event in collaboration with Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation and Sindh Olympic Association.

Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr Muhammad Arif Hafeez said that SSA would host the event in a befitting manner following all Covid-19 SOPs.