Quaid-e-Azam Day KMC Inter-Academy U16 Cricket begins

KARACHI: The Quaid-e-Azam Day KMC Inter-Academy Under-16 Cricket Tournament commenced at KMC Eastern Star Ground and KMC Ground Nazimabad on Friday.

The twelve teams participating in the tournament are KMC Academy, Azad Academy, National Bank of Pakistan Academy, PIA Academy, Moin Khan Academy, Dawood Sports Academy, United Academy, Bob Woolmer Academy, Sarfaraz Ahmad Academy, Iftikhar Ahmad Academy, Nazimabad Gymkhana Academy and Custom Academy.

The teams are divided into four groups. Each team will play two group matches. The group toppers will play the semi-finals. One innings will comprise 30 overs.