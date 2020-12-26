Johan Botha to be Islamabad United’s head coach

KARACHI: Two-time champions Islamabad United have roped in former South African cricketer Johan Botha as head coach ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, the franchise announced on Friday.

He will replace Misbah-ul-Haq whose contract has not been renewed by the franchise due to his commitment with Pakistan team.

Botha was the fielding coach of Islamabad United in the PSL-2.

“I am very happy to be back at the Islamabad United, the franchise where I got my first taste of the Pakistan Super League at PSL-2,” Botha said.

“Since then I have had different experiences at the PSL as well as a range of different coaching stints at various tournaments around the world,” he said.

“My plan is to bring all these experiences together and hopefully create another memorable PSL for Islamabad United,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ali Naqvi, the owner of the franchise, said that Botha’s experience would help Islamabad United to produce good results. “Johan was part of our team back in 2017 and his subsequent success around the world in T20 leagues would not be a surprise to anyone who had seen him back then. He provides the progressive understanding of T20 cricket that we are proud of, and we are confident that he will do his utmost in achieving our shared goals,” Ali said.

The PSL-6 will begin from February 20.

Botha played for South Africa from 2005 to 2012. He played five Tests, 78 ODIs and 40 T20 Internationals. The 38-year-old Johannesburg-born cricketer then moved to Australia in 2012 to play in that country’s domestic leagues. In 2016, he became an Australian citizen.