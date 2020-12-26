Two killed, two injured in separate firing incidents

Two people, including a dairy farmer, lost their lives, while as many others were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the metropolis on Friday.

A dairy farmer was shot and killed near Ghaggar Phatak within the jurisdiction of the Steel Town Police Station. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre with critical gunshot injuries, where he died during treatment.

He was identified as 30-year-old Ameer Zaman, son of Haji Roshan. SHO Mumtaz Marwat said Ameer was at his farm when unknown persons arrived there and shot him before escaping from the scene.

The victim had recently shifted to the Ghaggar Phatak area from Gulshan-e-Maymar after his wife had been murdered at their house about a month ago when unidentified persons had entered their house and opened indiscriminate fire at them. Resultantly, his wife was killed and he was seriously wounded.

The deceased belonged to the Mehsud tribe of Waziristan. Police suspected that the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity. A case has been registered. In another incident, a man, identified as 42-year-old Fazal Kabir, son of Maymar Khan, was killed in a firing incident took that place in Rehri Goth in Quaidabad.

His body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. According to SHO Amin Khosa, the incident took place due to aerial firing in a wedding ceremony. He added that the police had also detained some suspects over their alleged involvement in the firing incident. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

In the outskirts of the city, eight-year-old boy, namely Shahid Ilyas, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the Export Processing Zone in Landhi. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

Police said that the incident took place when the security guard of the flour mill opened fire at the victim when he was trying to jump into the mill by scaling a wall. The security guard escaped following the incident.

Separately, 20-year-old Hamza Hanif was wounded when he offered resistance to a mugging bid in Qaimkhani Colony in the Ittehad Town police remits. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.