Alhamra celebrates Quaid’s birth anniversary

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council (LAC) celebrated 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great respect here on Friday at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall Road.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar was the chief guest on the function. He cut the cake along with Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Saman Rai and DGPR Dr Aslam Dogar, Director-General PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Director Lahore Museum Ejaz Ahmad Minhas and other officials.

On the occasion, Provincial Secretary for Information and Culture, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that today is a day of happiness not only for me but for the entire Pakistani nation. In addition, today is a day to renew one's commitment as a Pakistani citizen. We are fortunate to have a leader who, with his brilliant ingenuity, changed the map of this world forever.

Chairperson Board of Governors Lahore Arts Moneeza Hashmi said that this day reminds us of our determination to dedicate ourselves to our country's service where there is a glimmer of happiness.

Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai said that few people in our lives stay in our minds forever. Our Quaid was one of them. Quaid's life is full of messages for all of us. He showed us how to exhibit the traits of moral truthfulness and character. Rai said that Quaid-e-Azam is the most outstanding leader in our history. He won a separate state of Pakistan and printed his name forever in the pages of history.