People suffering from string of crises under PTI govt: Zubair

KARACHI: Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government’s performance in its two and a half years of power, central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, also former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, on Thursday said that incompetence and mismanagement of Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased the woes of the masses manifold.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, he said that inflation in Pakistan has doubled as compared to other countries and sugar that was available for Rs53 per kg in 2013 was now being sold at Rs115. “If you can't deliver, just forgive us and go,” Zubair said while addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that after spending more than two and a half years in government, the prime minister was now acknowledging that they should not have come into power.