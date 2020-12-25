SBP launches survey

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI), has launched a survey of overseas Pakistanis to analyse the recent trends in remittances and the future outlook, a statement said on Thursday.

The survey will be available to all overseas Pakistanis globally till January 9, 2021, it added.

The survey attempts to assess underlying factors that may have affected the recent remittances behaviour, including switching from informal to formal channels, from brick and mortar outlets to digital platforms, future plans of moving back to Pakistan, as well as the amount of remittances they expect to send in the next six months.

With the support of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), this survey is being conducted simultaneously at Pakistani consulates and embassies, overseas bank branches of Pakistani banks and online.