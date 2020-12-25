Russian cops

MOSCOW: Four former Russian policemen on trial for planting drugs on a prominent investigative journalist denied the charges against them on Thursday. The arrest of reporter Ivan Golunov in June 2019 on trumped-up drug charges spurred a massive campaign calling for his release led by activists and Kremlin critics.

His supporters and employer -- the independent Russian-language media outlet Meduza -- said the narcotics had been planted on him as revenge for his work. Golunov, 37, was released days later after un unprecedented campaign in support of him, and the five police officers who arrested him were dismissed and taken into custody in January.