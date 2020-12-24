Ceasefire violations along LoC: Indian envoy summoned to register protest

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Charg`e d`affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along with the Line of Control (LoC) on 22nd December 2020, resulting in one shahadat and serious injuries to three innocent civilians. Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot sectors of the LoC on 22th December 2020, 50 year old Khadeeja w/o Abdul Rahman, resident of Grid Janubi village embraced shahadat and 16 years old Samar s/o Muhammad Azeem resident of Grid Janubi village, 18 years old Aneela Kausar d/o Muhammad Pervez resident of Barmoch village, 04 years old Muhammad Seemab s/o Muhammad Ramazan resident of Tanoon village, sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3,012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 Shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security, the statement said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.