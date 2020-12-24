close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Nadeem Shah
December 24, 2020

Talks with India not possible under current circumstances, says Qureshi

National

Nadeem Shah
December 24, 2020

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said on Wednesday that Pakistan would not hold parleys with India amid such circumstance, and added that India will have to end military siege of IOJ&K. To another question about Indian nefarious designs, the minister stated that India was fully cognisant of Pakistan’s capability to give a prompt response in case of any misadventure, and added India itself was faced with internal unrest. He said Indian plans in the Occupied Kashmir had completely failed, and added that Indian masses, opposition and intellectuals were raising voices on the policies of the Modi government. Similarly, he said, farmers were also protesting against the Modi government’s policy in India.

