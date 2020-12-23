Bilawal pleads for Held-Kashmir people’s rights

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his heart goes out to the people of Held Kashmir. “If there were a government of the PPP in Pakistan, Modi could not have the courage to torture Kashmiri people,” he said while talking to a delegation of the PPP Azad Kashmir led by President PPP Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar who called on him here on Tuesday.

The delegation consisted of leader of opposition Azad Kashmir assembly Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub and Syed Azadar Hussain Kazmi, apprised the Chairman PPP of ceasefire violation by the Indian troops at the line of control and plights of Kashmiri people. Bilawal asked the United Nations to take notice of human rights violation in Indian-Held Kashmir and play a role to stop Indian aggression. He also condoled the death of PPP leaders Matloob Inqalabi, Sardar Ayub and Sardar Ghulam Sadiq and paid rich tributes to these leaders for their services for the party. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal also held the meeting with ex-President Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Qalb-e-Hassan at Zardari House. The meeting discussed prevailing political situation. The meeting was also attended by Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Qanar Zaman Kaira and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar.