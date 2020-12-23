Allied parties to follow PDM’s decision: Nayyar Bokhari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari on Tuesday said all the allied parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are bound to follow the decisions of the PDM and the option of resignations still open.

“The Long march will be held at all costs and if needed the Sindh government can be sacrificed as per decision of the PDM,” he said this while talking to the newsmen here Tuesday after the PPP Islamabad minority wing function of Christmas.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari announced that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP will hold its meeting on December 29 in Karachi to take the final decision on the option of resignations from the assemblies.

“All the resignations of the PPP parliamentarians were lying with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the CEC of the party will discuss it in the meeting,” he said. He said the PTI, in 2014, has put all its cards of resignations on the table and their resignations were not accepted. “The PPP has a political history and never cheat and all the parties are bound to follow the decisions of the PDM,” he said, adding that the long March to Islamabad will be held at any cost.

Bokhari said all the PDM allied parties will be in Larkana on the eve of martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27, where the heads of the parties of the PDM will address.

He said the government completely failed in providing the relief to the people of Pakistan and inflation is going high and high daily. “They had promised to provide 5 million houses but not only failed in their promises but also failed in stopping the price hike,” he said.