Wapda chief, Shams discuss water scenario

LAHORE: Former Wapda chairman, member of the Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) and noted water sector expert Shams-ul-Mulk Tuesday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain and discussed the water security and undergoing water development projects.
The Wapda chairman said that Wapda is undertaking construction of a number of projects, including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project, to ensure socio-economic development. Despite the challenge of COVID-19, the construction work on both Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams were progressing satisfactorily.
Former Wapda Chairman Shams-ul-Mulk appreciated Wapda for its efforts to effectively tackle the water and electricity challenges.