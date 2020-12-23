Indian provocations threat to peace: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the Indian army shall always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression as he visited forward troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief was briefed about the latest situation, Indian ceasefire violations, deliberate targeting of innocent civilians along the LoC and the recent targeting of a UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Appreciating the operational preparedness and high morale of troops, Gen Bajwa lauded the officers and men for their continued vigilance and professionalism. “Indian provocations, particularly recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles are a threat to regional peace and stability,” the Army chief emphasised.

Gen Bajwa said the Indian army shall always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression. “Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along the LoC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs,” he reiterated. Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas received the Army chief at the Line of Control.