USPICC appoints two leading businessmen for Pakistan Chapter

Islamabad : The US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) has appointed two leading business leaders for their Pakistan chapter.

The Chairman of USPICC Siddique Sheikh and the board of the chamber has approved appointment of Muhammad Ahmed as President of Pakistan Chapter for two years while Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as Secretary General for five years.

On the occasion, Siddique Sheikh has hoped that both the leaders will strive hard to bring the business community of the US and Pakistan closer and play their due role in promoting the common cause of mutual understanding and prosperity.

He said that we are looking forward to the newly-appointed office bearers to promote trade, commerce, understanding, networking, linkages, exchange of delegations and sectoral exhibitions in the both countries.

Muhammad Ahmed is a renowned businessman based in Islamabad and CEO of a leading group of companies who has also served as ICCI president rendered valuable services in fight against coronavirus, organised many successful events and strived hard to bring business community closer.

Malik Sohail Hussain has served in very important positions in FPCCI, SAARC CCI, ICCI, UBG and commands vast experience in holding different events and leading delegations to different countries including the US.