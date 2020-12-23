Rio mayor arrested

Rio de Janeiro: Rio de Janeiro mayor Marcelo Crivella was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into corruption at the municipality, a source at the public prosecutor’s confirmed to AFP. Images shown on GloboNews television channel showed police arresting the mayor at his home in the upscale Barra de Tijuca neighborhood just before 6:00 am (0900 GMT). "I’m the mayor that’s done the most against corruption in Rio de Janeiro. I ask that justice be served," said Crivella, who was just nine days away from the end of his mandate.