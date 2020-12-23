close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
AFP
December 23, 2020

Indian priest convicted of convent killing

World

AFP
December 23, 2020

New Delhi: An Indian court on Tuesday convicted a priest and a nun for the axe murder of another convent sister 30 years ago because they feared their illicit relationship would be made public. Highlighting the latest in a series of sex scandals to hit the Roman Catholic church in the southern state of Kerala, prosecutors said they would seek a tough sentence for Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy in a hearing on Wednesday.

