Tue Dec 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

Three of a family killed in Buner road accident

National

Our Correspondent
DAGGAR: Three persons of a family were killed and five others sustained injuries when a speeding car plunged into a ravine in Chagharzai area of Buner district on Monday.

According to details, a non-custom paid car was taking seven passengers from Shaheeday Sar to Bazarkot when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Chagharzai area due to brake failure.

As a result, three persons of a family identified as Minhaj, Sumaira and Basria were killed on the spot while five others including the driver sustained critical injuries. Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 two ambulances rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar from where three of them were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.

Rescue 1122 official Taj Khan said that the accident occurred at 3:30pm. Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Sher Akbar Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Syed Fakhar Jehan and officials of the district administration visited the hospital and inquired after the health of the injured.

