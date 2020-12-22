‘Fazl blackmailed previous govts, made billions through politics’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda Monday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman blackmailed the previous governments and made assets worth billions of rupees after joining politics.

Addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, he criticised the Maulana saying that those having nothing before coming to politics had become owners of billions of rupees and they would be held accountable now. Faisal Vawda said that for the last 40 years, a drama was being staged and personal benefits were being gained by blackmailing the governments. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman opposed the Musharraf government in the past, but remained in the government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at the same time. He said that he was involved in blackmailing previous regimes by giving decrees (fatwas) against them, terming them Indian agents and using religion for his political gains.

“The political wheeling, dealing is over now and those leading the corrupt politicians would have to face accountability for what they earned after coming to politics,” the minister added. He said that the Maulana exploited innocent people and students of seminaries, but he would not be allowed to do so now. Referring to the assets of Fazlur Rehman, which he declared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the minister said that he declared the worth of six houses only Rs2.5 million. The minister said he was ready to purchase those houses at 10 times more price.

Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with those who plundered national kitty and made billions through politics. “Imran Khan is struggling against those who looted national exchequer and he would not get blackmailed from those who made billions of rupees after coming to politics,” the minister added. He said Pakistan had been made a progressive country during the tenure of Imran Khan and economy was on put the right path through his prudent policies. The minister said that no one was above the law and time had come when untouchables would be held accountable for their deeds.

He said the government opposed the gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) because it did not want the spread of COVID-19 and also wanted to save people from those who put others’ lives at risk by committing incidents like Model Town. About the PDM’s call of long march, the minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman led a long march before but was given nothing. To a question about his dual nationality, the minister said that his case was in the court and he would face it.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur hinted at moving the court against Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his alleged involvement in the anti-state activities.

He said he was in contact with his legal team to prepare a case against the Maulana, who had failed to respond his questions, raised in its previous news conference. Reiterating the question that he raised before the Maulana in his last news conference, Gandapur said the JUI-F chief should explain his alleged connections with the foreign spy agencies and share details of his reported meeting with Indian national security advisor Ajit Doval with the public. Gandapur said the Maulana should also tell the public about the funds he received reportedly from the anti-state elements for fomenting sectarianism in the country. The National Accountability Court (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was holding an inquiry against the JUI-F chief over alleged assets beyond known sources of income, he said.