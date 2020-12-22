Faithful standing with govt, army for peace, country’s prosperity: Ashrafi

LAHORE: The faithful of all religions and religious sects are standing with the government and the Pakistan Army for peace and prosperity of the country.

This was stated by Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing a conference, along with the leadership of different religions and religious schools of thought, here on Monday.

He said all citizens, including the minorities, were first class citizens of Pakistan and no one would be allowed to create panic and terror in the country in the name of religion. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all steps to resolve the issues facing the minorities, adding that owing to proactive role of the government, any instance of forceful conversion and misuse of blasphemy law had not been reported in the country during the last two months.

Ashrafi said Maulana Shirani knows very well Maulana Fazlur Rehman as he had been part of his party. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated Pakistan’s stance on Israel.

Responding to another question, Tahir Ashrafi said that the foreign minister visit to the UAE was scheduled and a meeting of Saudi ambassador with the Chief of Army Staff and prime minister were also scheduled. He said that the media should not spread sensationalism on every issue, adding that new year will further strengthened Pakistan’s relations with the Arab world.

“I appeal to all media organisations and political and religious representatives not to politicise Pakistan’s relations with brotherly Muslim countries,” Ashrafi added.