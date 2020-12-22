Supplementary reference filed against Ahad Cheema

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed supplementary reference in assets beyond means case against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema.

The court after receiving the supplementary reference has adjourned by January 4. According to the NAB, it had traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members. Cheema owns agricultural land measuring 188-kanal and 12-marla in village Behak Ahmad Yar, Hafizabad. In the same area, he owns 123 kanals and 19 marlas of land, out of which a piece of 10 kanals is registered in the name of his brother, Ahmad Saud Cheema. A plot, number 71, Street CCA-E, Block IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Islamabad, is also owned by Ahad Cheema.

NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns properties worth millions. NAB filed a reference against Cheema in the Ashiana Housing scam. NAB had arrested Cheema on charges of embezzlement in Ashiana Housing Scheme, misuse of his authority and illegal award of Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, which was ineligible. During investigations, NAB recovered Rs14.5 million in cash stashed by Ahad Cheema in a car showroom on Jail Road, Lahore. During the raid, the bureau also seized a jeep worth Rs11 million owned by Ahad Cheema from a showroom. He is in jail currently and facing trial in both references.