PHF to name players for senior, junior training camps soon

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised the names of the players for Pakistan senior and junior teams’ training camps, schedules and the venues.

The PHF would announce the details related to the engagements of Pakistan’s senior and junior hockey teams in a couple of days, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The names of the players have been sent to PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar for final approval, a PHF sources said. He added that the schedule of 12 proposed matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Juniors likely to be held in January and February would also be announced.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that PHF has made arrangements for sponsorship from public and private sectors for next year activities and would sign some agreements in this regard in January.

Sources said that a well-reputed private firm has been in contact with PHF to organise domestic and international activities in the country next year which will include 5-a-side events and Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) which has been delayed for past several years. The league has become a stigma for PHF because of its failure to organise it despite repeated announcements.

The PHF authorities are waiting for the COVID-19 situation to improve to organise international tournaments in the country so that foreign players could visit Pakistan without facing any hurdle.

The PHF wants to avoid a clash of dates with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) events, especially PSL and foreign cricket teams visit so that their coverage on electronic and print media is not affected, the sources said.

The sources said that there would be six teams in the 5-a-side tournament, which would include foreign players so that the event could be made competitive and entertaining.

The sources said that due to the lack of international hockey worldwide and lack of foreign leagues, players from Australia, Asia, Europe, and South America are interested in participating in the PHL, which is likely to be organised in September and October.

It was also learnt that PHF was considering the possibility of organising the Hall of Fame ceremony next year when COVID-19 was under control.