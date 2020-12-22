DBA Mansehra compensates lawyers for corona lockdown

MANSEHRA: The District Bar Association has distributed an amount of Rs2.7 million among its members, who suffered financially because of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“We have lost five members of our bar to Covid-19 since the outbreak of this pandemic early this year. We are also striving for the financial revival of the rest of our members,” Amir Khan Swati, the president of the Mansehra District Bar Association told reporters on Monday.

He said that an amount of Rs13000 each was distributed among as many as 208 lawyers, who were financially affected because of the Covid-19 lockdown.Swati said that like other professions, the lawyers were also bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and five of its members (lawyers), including Mohammad Anwar Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad, Syed Junaid Asghar, Tahir Lodhi and Samim Anwar died of the coronavirus. The president of the bar association said that the lawyer fraternity in the district was strictly following the standard operating procedures set by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 and nobody was allowed on the court premises without masks.

Meanwhile, a young girl was killed and two women, including her mother, sustained injuries when a three-wheeler met an accident in Oghi. The three-wheeler was on its way to the bazaar from Oghi village when its driver lost control over it as a result of which it overturned and a girl died instantly.