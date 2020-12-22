close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Bureau report
December 22, 2020

PDWP okays Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway

Peshawar

Bureau report
December 22, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) on Monday approved the 360-kilometre Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project which would be completed

at an estimated cost of Rs276 billion.Two tunnels including Dara Adamkhel of 5.6 km long and Banda Daud Shah of 1.6 km long would also be built under the project.

The motorway project would connect southern and merged districts with the provincial capital, reducing heavy traffic on the Indus Highway. The interchanges would facilitate people of Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had approved the project a few days back after a meeting with the elected representatives from the southern districts.

