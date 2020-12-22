PPP-led Sindh govt making false promises for past 13 years: PTI

Holding the Pakistan Peoples Party responsible for the rapidly worsening situation of every sector in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said on Monday that for the past 13 years, the provincial government had been making false promises to the people.

The federation had written a letter asking the FBR to collect taxes from the agencies that operated interprovincially, said Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi at a press conference at the Insaf House.

“Such a simple thing is not understood by a minister,” he said, adding that four decades had passed since the enactment of the EOBI and Social Security Act, but citizens had not been able to avail the benefits of these institutions till date.

Naqvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised five million houses. “Today, the entire country has been benefiting from the easiest home loan scheme. It is a first-ever scheme in the country’s 70-year history where people are given loans on easy terms.”

He said governments in the other three provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had given health cards, but the people of Sindh were deprived of this scheme because of the unwillingness of Murad Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani to provide relief to them.

“Sixty-three billion rupees have been distributed among the poor people in Sindh under the Ehsas Cash programme. The rains had wreaked havoc in Sindh, and Imran Khan helped the residents,” he said.

The PTI Karachi president and MPA, Khurram Sherzaman, said the PPP was made up of a bunch of incompetents. “There is no space in the hospitals because of rising coronavirus cases in Sindh, but the Incompetent high officials have fled the province for fear of NAB,” he said.

Citing a recently held survey, Sherzaman said the residents of the province were more worried about dirt. “A large number of people have blamed the lack of street lights for the rising number of robberies in the city. Fifty-three per cent of people say the transport system is ruined. Fire brigade facilities are not available in the province,” he said, citing the findings of the survey.

Criticising Saeed Ghani for his “bad performance” in the education ministry, PTI MPA Arsalan Taj said the portfolio of local bodies had been withdrawn from him due to his incompetence. “It is unfortunate that Ghani is an education minister under whose leadership the situation of education has further worsened,” he said.

He said that under the constitution and law, the federation had no authority to interfere in the province. “The Provincial Financial Commission (PFC) has not been implemented for the last 12 years.” Bilal Ghaffar, another PTI MPA, also spoke to the press conference.