WAPDA win maiden National Football Challenge title

KARACHI: WAPDA won their maiden title on Sunday when they defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1-0 in the tensely-fought final of the National Football Challenge Cup at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

Larosh Khalid hit the winner for the four-time Premier League champions WAPDA in the 75th minute.

Earlier, tough fight was witnessed between the country’s top teams, having several international players.

SSGC, playing under highly experienced coach Tariq Lutfi, failed to capitalise on some opportunities.

SSGC had also been the runners-up in the previous event in Peshawar last year.

WAPDA coach Tanvir Ahmad was happy with the achievement. “I am very happy with my team’s growth,” Tanvir told ‘The News’. “After a few hiccups in the start I changed my strategy, brought in my bench which comprised youngsters, gave them confidence and they clicked,” said Tanvir, a former international defender.

“I used only 13 players later on in the knock-out stage and they did a marvellous job,” he said.