KU issues list of successful candidates

The University of Karachi on Sunday issued the test-based admission list of the bachelor and master programmes (morning) as well as the list of Pharm-D (morning and evening) and visual studies for the academic year 2021.

“Candidates are directed to check the admission list on the web portawww.uokadmission.edu.pk. They are advised to avoid visiting the campus as the university has uploaded all relevant information and guidelines on the web portal,” said a varsity statement.

The KU would announce the fee submission procedure on January 04, 2021, while the fee of the candidates, whose names have appeared in the admission list 2021, would be collected from January 06 to 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, those candidates, who are not satisfied with the announced list, have an option to submit a claim form January 06 to 08, 2021. The candidates must view the minimum closing percentages and minimum test scores announced by the university.