Young poets express dismay over ‘poor state of governance in Karachi’

A group of young poets expressed their disappointment with the poor state of governance in Karachi at a poetry session held at a café on Saturday evening.

The poets were Naeem Sameer, Kami Shah, Abbas Mumtaz and Saima Yousufzai. Journalist Mubashir Hashmi too recited excerpts from poetry as he hailed the organisers for the promotion of literature among youths and the appreciation of young poets. In the event that was attended by students and civil society members, it was observed that the city was constantly being neglected by the authorities for parochial political gains.

“Like every other segment of the society, the literary circles of the city hold huge reservations over the state of affairs in the city,” said Ebad Ahmed, one of the organisers of the event. In their poetry, the poets stressed the need for the devolution of powers and also demanded that the people living in the financial capital of the country should be given their fair representation for the resolution of their civil and political issues.

Activist Samar Abbas said poetry was not produced in a void. “In fact, good literature is one that takes into account the issues present in society.” At the end of the session, the participants agreed that young poets should continue to amplify the voice of the voiceless through their pen and words.