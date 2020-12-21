House, two vehicles damaged in fire incidents

A house and two vehicles were damaged in three incidents of fire reported that occurred in Karachi on Sunday.

According to details, a fire broke out at a house located in Khamosh Colony, the Gulbahar area. Following the incident, one fire tender was dispatched to the fire site. After reaching the scene, firefighters evacuated the family members stuck in the house and participated in the fire extinguishing work.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, no casualty was reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Separately, a passenger bus was damaged after a fire erupted in it at a bus stand in Nawab Colony, Baldia Town.

After getting information, one fire tender reached the site and extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a Suzuki pickup was gutted in a fire that broke out in it. A fire tender reached the site and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.