PDM, like external enemies, spreading frustration: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said elements that spread frustration would be frustrated as Pakistan was moving fast on path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said rise in rise in country’s exports has broken record of last 10 years. He said external enemies were working to spread false information against Pakistan through Indian Chronicles, while on the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was spreading frustration among the people by resorting to lies. He said the business of lies of both the PDM and external enemies has been caught red handed.

The minister said former prime minister and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s condition was the same (in a debate with Nadeem Baber Friday night) as that of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in BBC programme ‘Hard Talk’. “They were indeed perturbed in front of the truth. Special aide to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had torn apart the lies of PML-N leader in the debate,” he said.

“Helplessness and haplessness of the top player of the losing team was noticeable,” he claimed.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan was moving fast on the path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Imran Khan.