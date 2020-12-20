Covid-19 test now must for entry via Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The authorities here on Saturday made the coronavirus test compulsory for the people entering the country through the Torkham border.

Deputy Commissioner of Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir told the media that the step had been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said the ones entering the country through the Torkham border were now required to get tested for the coronavirus. “Those who test negative and have a valid report will be allowed entry,” he maintained.

He said all those who crossed the Torkham border must show their coronavirus test before they could proceed towards their destination. “This decision takes effect from today (Saturday),” Mehmood Aslam Wazir said.

He said children aged less than 12 years were exempted from this decision.

Torkham police commander Abdullah said that a number of Pakistanis and several Afghans were not allowed on the very first day to cross the border as they had not conducted the coronavirus test. He said the condition has been placed for all nationals including Pakistanis. He said health officials have been deployed to check the screening results.

District Health Officer Tariq Hayat said Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) had been placed at Torkham only for symptomatic coronavirus passengers. He said they had provided necessary training and kits to the health team deployed at Torkham border crossing. He said they would also start testing of symptomatic patients from December 20 when they cross the border.

Meanwhile, IGFC (North) Major General Adil Yamin inspected various checkposts along the border with Afghanistan and met with officials. He was briefed about the security situation on both sides of the border.

