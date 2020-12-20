close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
December 20, 2020

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ to forgo appeal against death sentence

World

TOKYO: A Japanese man dubbed the "Twitter killer" who was sentenced to death for the murders of nine people has reportedly said he will forgo an appeal against the verdict but wants to get married before his demise.

On Tuesday a Tokyo court handed down the death penalty to Takahiro Shiraishi for killing and dismembering nine victims he met on the social media platform.

Shiraishi targeted internet users who had posted comments about taking their own lives, telling them he could help them with their plans -- and even die alongside them.

While the 30-year-old has admitted killing and butchering his young victims -- all but one of whom were women -- his lawyers have begun procedures to appeal to a higher court.

