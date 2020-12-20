Davis Cup tie Pakistan to host Japan in March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will face Japan in the Davis Cup World Group I tie on March 5-6 at the outdoor grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex here.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has given the go-ahead to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to organise the tie. The winners will earn the honour to play in the elite 12-team group.

“We have received a communique from the ITF, allowing us to host Japan. We were given the options to have the tie in March or September. We opted for March as we feel these dates are more suited to our players, especially our international star Aisamul Haq,” PTF’s Executive Vice President Khawar Hyat said.

The 24 home-and-away ties, which involve 48 teams, will be played during either the week commencing March 1, 2021 or the week commencing September 13, 2021. All ties in 2021 will be subject to strict health and safety protocols.

Khawar Hyat said the ITF has given clear instructions to follow strict SOPs for Covid-19 and make sure that the tie is held in the safest environment. “All measures will be adopted for the security and safety of the players and all concerned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PTF also plans to hold trials for the selection of three backup players for the tie. Aisamul Haq and Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan are exempted from these trials.

“We will announce trial dates once the ongoing national events conclude. Following the Benazir Bhutto tournament, we are to organise the Kulsoom Saifullah Championship at the PTF Complex,” Khawar Hyat said.

He said they had yet to finalise the non-playing captain for the Japan tie.

Pakistan defeated European tennis powerhouse Slovenia 3-0 in March this year to move into the elite Davis Cup World Group I.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to keep the grass on the Pakistan Sports Complex courts alive during the tough winter season. “We are on it,” Khawa Hyat said.