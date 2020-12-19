Three more corona patients die in Multan div

MULTAN: Three more corona patients died in the Multan division here on Friday.

Two corona victims died at Multan and one at Vehari during the last 24 hours, the health authorities disclosed. They told that the deceased included Syed Iqbal Shah and Haleema of Multan. After these three deaths, the total death toll had increased to 134 from November to December here. Total 59 deaths were reported in Multan during the current month, the Nishtar Hospital statistics said. The health authorities said that total 842 tests were conducted in the Multan division and out of them 33 tested corona positive. Total 5,621 lab reports were still not received in the Multan division. Similarly, 626 tests were conducted in Multan district and out of them 25 tested positive while the reports of 4,753 persons were still not received in the district. Likewise, 50 tests were conducted in Khanewal and three of them tested positive, and 183 patients were waiting their lab reports. Similarly, five tests were conducted at Vehari and all of them tested positive.

Phase-II launched for upgradation of different cities: The Punjab government has started taking steps for upgradation of different cities and launched Phase-II in this regard. The Phase-II includes Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi cities. In this connection, the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme team visited the Commissioner Office and gave a briefing on Friday.