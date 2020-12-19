FDA seals offices of nine illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority’s enforcement team on Friday sealed the offices of nine illegal housing schemes in different areas.

Reportedly, on the directions of FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the FDA team headed by Estate Office Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of private housing schemes being established at Tehsil Jaranwala and Khurianwala Town. He found that Ghafoor Town, Haidar Town, Gold City, Model Town, Royal Villas and four other schemes were being established without approval of the FDA and violating rules and regulations of the authority.

To it, the FDA enforcement team immediately sealed the offices of nine unapproved housing schemes and demolished the illegal structures.

The developers of the illegal housing schemes had been directed to get their housing schemes approved by fulfilling all legal requirements.

The FDA Director General said that the developmental process regarding sanctioning of different NOCs had been made very easy under the new system introduced by the government to promote the construction sector.

He informed that the applications of seeking approval of housing schemes, building plans and issuance of NOCs were being entertained at E-Khidmat Markaz to complete departmental process under one-roof swiftly.

Govt urged to reopen educational institutions from Jan 10: : Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed Friday urged the government to reopen educational institutions positively from January 10, 2021 to save academic year of students. Addressing a meeting of the FCCI standing committee on Liaison with Trade Associations, the FCCI president said provision of basic education is the fundamental responsibility of the government and private educational institutions are fully sharing almost half of the burden of students. He said their services must be acknowledged and the government should also facilitate them and resolve their problems on priority. He said private schools should also get the membership of FCCI so that their issues could be taken up at the highest level. He assured that the education minister could also be invited for direct interaction with the owners of the private schools if it is deemed necessary. Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President of the FCCI, also underlined the importance of education and said economic development is directly linked with it and we must focus on ensuring hundred percent enrollments of children of school-going age.

GCU announces results: The Government College University Faisalabad on Friday announced the results of Associate Degree of Arts, Science, and Commerce first annual examinations 2020. The girl students grabbed nearly all positions. Out of total 22,416 candidates, 13,144 students got passed the examinations with 64.16pc.

Khadija Tahira of Government Degree College for Women Jaranwala got 639 marks and secured first position while Taskeenun Nisa bagged second position by taking 633 marks while Shehr Bano obtained 632 marks and secured third position in the Associate Degree in Arts exams.

Iqra Noor and Nimra Nisar grabbed first and second positions by securing 684 and 657 marks respectively. Ayesha Siddiqa bagged third slot by obtaining 656 marks in the Associate Degree in Science exams. In the Commerce Group, total 956 students appeared in the exams and 244 students passed the exams with 25.52pc result. Sadia Riasat got 1,075 marks and bagged first position while Ahmed Raza and Aqsa Fatima secured second and third positions respectively.

DC inspects road projects: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday visited different localities to inspect the quality work of newly-constructed roads under different development projects. The DC visited Azamabad, Muhammadpura and Khalidabad and checked the quality of carpet roads. The DC directed that the process of continuous monitoring of development projects was underway and no compromise would be made on transparency. He said that the officers of concerned departments should remain present at the sites of the projects.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the second wave of coronavirus was very severe and the citizens should follow corona SOPs. He asked the people to wear facemask while going outside from their homes and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds to avoid from the deadly disease.

He also urged implementation of corona SOPs at the government offices and said that availability of hand sanitisers should be ensured.

CORRUPTION CASE DISCHARGED: Magistrate Nasrullah Wattoo on Friday discharged corruption case registered against Abid Masood, former secretary general, Shabbir Hussain, assistant secretary, and Naeem Ahmad, civil supervisor, of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The magistrate termed the case baseless and false. The case was got registered against them on the report of former FCCI chairman Rana Sikandar-e-Azam under sections 408/467/471/506 and 34 PPC under corruption charges.