PIA offers special discount for Gilgit, Skardu flights

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA ) has offered special discount in fare for Skardu and Gilgit flights. The airline has announced one way minimum fare starting from Rs. 6,915 (to-from) for Islamabad, Gilgit and Skardu flights. CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while speaking to marketing team and airline officials at a meeting, instructed them to provide best services to the passengers traveling on domestic and International flights.

He also instructed the employees to work with new zeal for the betterment of the airline. The special fare has been announced keeping in view weather conditions and providing convenient, accessible and affordable air travel facility, especially to the people of northern areas.