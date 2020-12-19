31 more corona patients die in Punjab as active cases drop in Islamabad, Pindi

LAHORE: Around 31 Covid-19 patients died while another 831 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Whereas in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, The number of active cases of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is continuously showing a depression for the last week mainly because of a significant downward trend in the number of patients being tested positive for the illness from the region.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Friday, the death toll reached 3,522 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 130,122 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,395 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,255,275 in the province.

Around 106 Covid-19 patients recovered in the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total recovered patients to 115,701 so far.Meanwhile, two corona victims died at Multan and one at Vehari during the last 24 hours, the health authorities disclosed.

They told that the deceased included Syed Iqbal Shah and Haleema of Multan. After these three deaths, the total death toll had increased to 134 from November to December here.Total 59 deaths were reported in Multan during the current month, the Nishtar Hospital statistics said.

The health authorities said that total 842 tests were conducted in the Multan division and out of them 33 tested corona positive. Total 5,621 lab reports were still not received in the Multan division.

Similarly, 626 tests were conducted in Multan district and out of them 25 tested positive while the reports of 4,753 persons were still not received in the district.Likewise, 50 tests were conducted in Khanewal and three of them tested positive, and 183 patients were waiting their lab reports. Similarly, five tests were conducted at Vehari and all of them tested positive.

Meanwhile, in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the number of active cases from the twin cities has reduced to 6,794 on Friday from 7540, the number recorded on December 11. According to many health experts, the removal of as many as 746 active cases from the dashboards of ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last one week is a good omen as earlier the number of active cases from the region was continuously on the rise along with number of patients being reported.

The number of confirmed patients reported per day from the twin cities is still significantly higher as compared to other parts of the country yet it has been showing a decline after December 7.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 338 new patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district while a total of 2,972 patients have been reported from all across the country. Out of a total of 84 deaths caused by the virus in the last 24 hours from Pakistan, eight were reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Data collected by â€˜The Newsâ€™ on Friday reveals that the virus has claimed four lives each from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 883 from the region.

From ICT, as many as 259 new patients have been tested positive for the disease taking tally to 35,700 of which 29,417 confirmed patients have recovered while 385 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 5,898 on Friday.

From Rawalpindi district, the death of four more patients in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll to 498. Another 79 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 11,268 of which 9,874 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 896 on Friday.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 85 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 811 confirmed patients have been in home isolation.