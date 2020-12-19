Modern monitoring system for Punjab Police stations launched

LAHORE: On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani for improvement in the working of police force and police station matters, a modern system has been launched for supervisory officers under which the DPOs, DSPs and other supervisory officers will be able to effectively monitor the professional affairs of the police stations with the help of modern integrated system.

This was stated by DIG IT Waqas Nazir while talking to the officers during a a meeting at Central Police Office.He said a monitoring dashboard under the now system has integrated all the matters of police stations, including relating to the personnel, crime, investigation, security, patrolling, inspection, discipline and police station record, under a modern system enabling the DPOs and DSPs to easily and effectively monitor all the matters of the police stations concerned.

He said the monitoring dashboard has also been integrated with the police station record management and human resource management system. As soon as an FIR would be registered in any police station, the supervisory officers concerned is alerted on the monitoring dashboard.

The pilot project of the monitoring dashboard is initially being launched in six districts i.e. Kasur, Narowal, Jhang, Mianwali, Okara and Dera Ghazi Khan. From January 1, 2021, it will be activated in all other districts of the province.

The DPOs and DSPs of Kasur, Narowal, Jhang, Mianwali, Okara and Dera Ghazi Khan participated in the meeting through video link.Repllying to their questions, DIG IT Waqas Nazir said that with the activation of the monitoring dashboard system, timely steps will be taken for further improvement in the professional affairs of the police stations. He said that in the light of the feedback received from the pilot project, the working, if required, would be expedited.

He said that all the officers should make maximum use of the pilot project and also give feedback so that the monitoring dashboard could be improved.