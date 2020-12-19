4 alleged terrorists arrested in Bara operation

BARA: The security forces and police during a joint operation arrested four alleged terrorists in Sipah area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district, official sources said.

The sources said the security personnel and police raided a house in Sipah area early in the day and arrested four alleged terrorists, including a commander of te Mangal Bagh-led Lashkar-e-Islam, an outlawed militant organisation.

The arrested militant commander was identified as Zakir Afridi while the name of the three others who were nabbed could not be ascertained.

The sources added that eight alleged facilitators of the terrorists were also arrested during the action. The terrorists had planned to carry out a major terror act in Peshawar on December 25, the sources added.