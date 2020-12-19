SSGC, WAPDA blast their way into National Challenge final

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and WAPDA blasted their way into the final when they beat Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Army, respectively, in the semi-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

SSGC beat KPT 2-0 while WAPDA edged past defending champions Army 1-0.

The SSGC-KPT outing remained tense with both sides making all out efforts to take lead. However, the defence line of both Karachi-based outfits showed resolve and thwarted some solid attacks.

At half time, the match was evenly poised without any goal. In the second half, SSGC, who are coached by Tariq Lutfi, exhibited more discipline and increased pressure on KPT. Finally Mohammad Lal put SSGC ahead in the 63rd minute. Saddam Hussain doubled their lead through a 78th-minute strike.