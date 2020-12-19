Shadab hopes young guns to fight back in next games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s stand-in skipper Shadab Khan Friday expressed his hopes that the team’s youngsters would be better prepared for the next two T20 games against New Zealand after having a good knowledge of the conditions in the host country.

In a post-match media talk, Shadab said it was some sort of learning for the youngsters, hence the experience in the opening game will surely help them play better cricket in the matches to come.

“We are taking all the positive things from this loss. As it was our first real outing here so I hope our top order would be wiser after coming out of this match. We expect that our youth will perform much better in upcoming matches.”

The skipper also praised Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf for their performances in the match.

“Faheem is proving a very good all-rounder. We never had any doubts over his bowling and now he is also showing his batting prowess. Haris’ energy level has boosted team’s spirit in a big way. He bowled brilliantly in the match and hopefully he will continue to do so during rest of the series,” he said.

“In powerplay, if you lose so many wickets then it is hard to come back. Yet we managed a good score as I believe that we were 20 to 25 runs short of a good target.”