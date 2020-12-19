Slovenian health minister resigns

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian Health Minister Tomaz Gantar resigned on Friday over tensions within the ruling coalition prompted by Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s handling of the health crisis and attacks on the media.

Gantar’s resignation came a day after his party DESUS, which represents the country’s pensioners, quit the four-party coalition led by Jansa. The party accuses Jansa of using the coronavirus pandemic to attack critical media and strengthen his control over state institutions in the mould of his ally, nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.