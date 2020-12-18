close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

Electricity workers urge PM to stop privatisation

December 18, 2020

LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity workers under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA took out a procession here Thursday. Carrying national flags and banners, they demanded the government check ever-increasing prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and kerosene oil. They demanded raise in wages and pension of the workers employed in industrial, commercial and other sectors. They demanded the government recruit new staff against posts lying vacant for years and bring the contract staff working for years on permanent basis.

