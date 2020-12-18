Two more die of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The number of fatalities hit the 59 mark as two more Covid-19 patients died in the district on Thursday.

Another 13 persons also tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,500, officials said. Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

They said that the coronavirus infected two patients identified as Zaitun Bibi, 55, a resident of Jehangira, and another patient Saeeda Bibi, a resident of Hassankhel village in Pabbi Town, lost lives while struggling for life.

The officials added that the former was quarantined at her home while the latter was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were 214 in which 15 patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes. The officials added that now over a dozen of suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus. They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.