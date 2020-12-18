close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

British envoy praises Pak Army’s role in Afghan peace

December 18, 2020

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and praised the Army’s role in the Afghan peace process, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

According to ISPR, British High Commissioner Dr Turner, called on the Army chief. Matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. “The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR added.

