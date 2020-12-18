British envoy praises Pak Army’s role in Afghan peace

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and praised the Army’s role in the Afghan peace process, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

