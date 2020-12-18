Usman Wazir to defend ABF title tomorrow

KARACHI: Usman Wazir will defend his Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) crown when he faces Indonesia’s BS Lopez in the welterweight fight in connection with Hussain Shah Promotion Show which is set to be staged for the first time here at Peoples Sports Complex on Saturday (tomorrow).

The 20-year-old Usman won the ABF crown when he defeated Indonesia’s highly experienced 36-year-old Boido Simanjuntak in Islamabad on October 3 this year.

“I am happy that I won the first ever Asian title for Pakistan on October 3 in Islamabad and now I am going to defend it,” Usman told a news conference here on Thursday.

Usman has an instrumental role in setting up the stage for the show which is expected to pull-off the die-hard Lyari fans.

“Boxing starts from Lyari,” Usman said. “In Pakistan boxing graph has plummeted and several boxers who earned name for Pakistan in the sport have left the country after being disappointed by the state of boxing here,” Usman said.