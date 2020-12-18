Zynab emerges national U19 squash champion

ISLAMABAD: Zynab Khan from Sindh Thursday emerged as champion in the girlsâ€™ Under-19 category of the National Junior Squash Championship following her comprehensive victory in the final here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

Zynab thrashed Maira Hussain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11-9, 11-2, 11-2 in the decider that turned out to be completely one-sided affair.

Zynab dominated the second and third games and did not allow her opponent to come even closer to the quality of squash she displayed. The match lasted for just 12 minutes.

In the boysâ€™ Under-13 category final, Muhammad Zaman from Sindh got the better of Huraira Khan (KP) 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in a one-sided affair to land the title.

Meanwhile, Anas Ali Shah from Punjab lifted the boysâ€™ Under-15 category title as he defeated Yaseen Khattak (PAF) 11-5, 11-13, 11-4, 11-1 in the final.

Yaseen gave a good account of himself especially in the second game that he went on to win. However, he could not hold on to his good work for any longer period, losing the next two games to concede the final in 25 minutes.

The finals of boysâ€™ Under-17 and Under-19 categories will be played today (Friday).